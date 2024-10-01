Elon Musk Gets Bold Font Removed from X's Main Timeline

Elon Musk, Owner of X, informed that bold font on the social media platform will be removed from the main timeline.

However, he added that the bold font will only be removed from the main timeline and users can see anything bold when they click on the post details.



The Tech billionaire said that bold font on X is being used excessively. "Due to immediate and excessive use of bold font on X, it will be removed from view in the main timeline. You will have to click on post details to see anything in bold. My eyes are bleeding," he wrote on X.

Due to immediate and excessive use of bold font on 𝕏, it will be removed from view in the main timeline.



You will have to click on post details to see anything in bold. My eyes are bleeding. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2024



Elon Musk also said that bold, italics and other formatting are being abused for 'engagement farming'. "Same goes for italics and any other formatting. They are being abused for engagement farming," he further wrote.

Earlier, X made changes allowing all public posts to be visible even to blocked accounts. The microblogging site will make posts of the users visible to individuals blocked by the user.



X owner Elon Musk said, “block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public posts.”