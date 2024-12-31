 Top
Elon Musk Changes His X Account Name to Kekius Maximus

31 Dec 2024 3:22 PM IST
Elon Musk. (Photo: X)

Billionaire Elon Musk created a buzz on the internet by changing his X account name to ‘Kekius Maximus’ and also updating his profile picture to the famous ‘Pepe the Frog’ meme.

‘Kekius Maximus’ is a cryptocurrency token inspired by memes and is available on several blockchain platforms. As of December 27, it was trading at approximately $0.005667, marking a remarkable 497.56 percent surge compared to the previous day.
Musk’s display picture on X shows Pepe the Frog, wearing gold armour and holding a video game controller.


This is not the first time that Elon Musk changed the display name of his official X account. Earlier, he changed his X account name to Mr. Tweet. "Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back," he wrote. He also changed X name to Naughtius Maximus.
