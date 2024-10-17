Blaupunkt Atomik Grab: Know More

Hyderabad: Blaupunkt announced the launch of its latest portable speaker, the Atomik Grab. With a cutting-edge design, superior sound quality, and unmatched portability, the Atomik Grab is set to redefine how we experience music on the go.



Design





The Atomik Grab's compact, curved design, highlighted by an integrated grab handle, makes it easy to carry. The speaker's seamless form reflects its top-tier engineering, with a sleek, premium look that fits into any lifestyle.

Signature Sound



This portable speaker has two high-output premium drivers and a passive radiator, producing a powerful 20 watts of audio output. From crisp mids to soaring highs and deep, resonant bass, this speaker delivers an exceptional audio experience true to Blaupunkt’s legacy.



Battery Life





The Atomik Grab boasts an impressive 10-hour playtime on a single charge. Whether you’re hosting an all-night party or embarking on an outdoor adventure, you can enjoy non-stop music from dusk till dawn.

Connectivity



It Features Bluetooth, a USB port, a TF card slot, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology. All connections are automatic, so whether you’re streaming from your phone, tablet, or laptop, the Atomik Grab pairs seamlessly every time.



Built for Indian Conditions





The Atomik Grab is splashproof and dustproof. Blaupunkt recognizes the challenges posed by weather and terrain, ensuring that the Atomik Grab is tough enough to handle rain, dust, and more.

Built-In Conference Call Functionality



One of the standout features of the Atomik Grab is its conference call capability. Users can take calls directly through the speaker, turning any group outing into an instant conference. When a call comes in, the music fades, allowing everyone to participate in the conversation with Blaupunkt’s signature crystal-clear sound.