Blaupunkt New TS120 BASS Tower Speaker features

Hyderabad: Blaupunkt announces the launch of its latest innovation, the Blaupunkt TS120 BASS Tower Speaker. This speaker, designed to enhance modern home entertainment, combines state-of-the-art audio technology with timeless design, making it a must-have for audiophiles and home entertainment enthusiasts alike.



Design



TS120 BASS offers a perfect blend of performance and style. With a 140-watt output, it redefines consumers' expectations of high-end sound systems. Its solid wood construction exudes elegance while enhancing the audio experience, delivering clear mids, crisp highs, and deep, full-bodied bass. The TS120's slim, space-saving form factor makes a bold visual statement. Featuring fabric-covered speakers and vents, the design brings a classic, understated aesthetic that integrates seamlessly into any home environment.

Audio Experience



TS120 BASS includes a 3-inch mid-range speaker, a 2-inch silk dome tweeter, and a 6.5-inch subwoofer, creating a balanced setup that covers the full audio range—from light high notes to deep, resonating bass. Encased in a durable hardwood cabinet, the speaker is designed for long-lasting reliability, with materials selected for both their durability and sound-enhancing qualities.

Touch Control and Karaoke Mode



Blaupunkt has always emphasized ease of use and a premium touch, and the TS120 BASS is no exception. Positioned at the top of the tower, the touch control pad allows users to adjust settings effortlessly, illuminated with a warm glow for easy use in low-light conditions. The speaker also caters to the rising trend of at-home entertainment with a dedicated Karaoke mode, complete with a microphone and remote, enabling users to perform their favorite songs in professional-quality sound. Dedicated bass and treble controls further ensure each performance is polished.

Connectivity for Modern Devices



Understanding the needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers, Blaupunkt has designed the TS120 BASS to connect with a variety of devices. Whether it’s your TV, smartphone, tablet, or even a vinyl player, the speaker offers seamless connectivity through Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX In, and USB In ports. It even includes FM radio, ensuring users have access to all their favorite audio sources.