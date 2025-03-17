Dummy Models of iPhone 17 Lineup Reveal New Camera Bump Design, MagSafe Support

Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 17 series this September, and it’s rumored to feature significant design changes.

Although the launch is still several months away, Apple leaker Sonny Dickson has shared images of dummy models for the iPhone 17 lineup, giving us our first glimpse of the upcoming iPhones.

The images reveal a new camera bump design for the Air and Pro models, but the iPhone 17 standard model looks similar to the iPhone 16. It also reveals MagSafe support for all four models.

Earlier, it was speculated that the iPhone 17 Air won’t support MagSafe due to its thin profile and C1 chip. Some rumors suggested that the Air model will not support MagSafe as it interferes with the C1 chip. However, if these dummy models turn out to be accurate, then the iPhone 17 Air will come with MagSafe support.

In terms of cameras, the Pro models will feature three camera lenses, while the standard 17 models will have two camera lenses, similar to their predecessors. However, as reported earlier, the iPhone 17 Air will have a single camera.

It also reveals that all four models will feature the action button and camera control button.