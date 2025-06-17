 Top
Donald Trump Likely To Extend TikTok Deadline Again

Technology
Reuters
17 Jun 2025 6:20 PM IST

The president said in May he would extend the June 19 deadline after the app helped him with young voters in the 2024 election

Donald Trump Likely To Extend TikTok Deadline Again. (Photo: AFP)
Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would likely extend a deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of short video app TikTok.
The president said in May he would extend the June 19 deadline after the app helped him with young voters in the 2024 election. His comments to reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday reiterated that sentiment.
"Probably, yeah," Trump said when asked about extending the deadline. "Probably have to get China approval but I think we'll get it. I think President Xi will ultimately approve it."
Donald Trump TikTok 
United States 
Reuters
