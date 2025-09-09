Discord Operational After Major Outage in US

Social platform Discord said its service has been restored for after a major outage in the U.S. earlier on Monday.

The company's status page said that all systems were operational after it was down for over a hundred thousand users.

The outage eased to about 1,300 users reporting issues with the platform as of 7:50 p.m. ET, from its peak of about 102,277 incidents as of 6:20 p.m. ET, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.