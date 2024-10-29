Dhanteras: How to invest in Smart Gold through JioFinance App

Mumbai: Buying gold on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras is a long-standing Indian tradition, which ushers in wealth, prosperity, good fortune, and positive energy. To celebrate this festive season, customers can buy digital gold by investing in SmartGold through the JioFinance app.

SmartGold offers customers a completely digital, secure and seamless process for buying gold and redeeming their investments in exchange for cash, or gold coins, or gold jewelry. Customers can now invest in digital gold anytime, anywhere, starting as low as Rs 10.

Customers can also choose flexible options to buy SmartGold in denomination of rupees or grams. They also have the option of directly buying gold coins from the digital platform, and having it delivered to their doorstep.

Buying gold has traditionally been a preferred method of long-term wealth creation in India. SmartGold is a unique way for customers to enjoy the benefits of owning gold, without the hassles of worrying about the safe storage of their precious asset, or standing in long queues during the auspicious period of Dhanteras.

The underlying 24-karat physical gold, equivalent to a customer’s investment in SmartGold, will be procured and stored in insured vaults in a completely safe and secure manner. Moreover, customers can see the live market prices of gold on their JioFinance app, ensuring transparency at all times.

Customers can redeem their SmartGold units for cash or physical gold anytime they want.

The delivery of physical gold is on holdings of 0.5gm and above, and available in denominations of 0.5gm, 1gm, 2gm, 5gm, and 10gm.