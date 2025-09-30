DeepSeek Debuts ‘Sparse Attention’ Method in Next-Gen AI Model

DeepSeek updated an experimental AI model Monday in what it called a step toward next-generation artificial intelligence.

The secretive Chinese startup outlined the DeepSeek-V3.1-Exp platform, explaining it uses a new technique it calls DeepSeek Sparse Attention or DSA, according to a post on its Hugging Face page. The latest version marked “an intermediate step toward our next-generation architecture,” the Hangzhou-based startup said, also indicating it was working with Chinese chipmakers on the model.

DeepSeek, whose seminal R1 stunned Silicon Valley with its sophistication this year, is working towards new products to shore up that lead in Chinese AI sector. The latest version builds on the older V3.1 by introducing a mechanism designed to explore and optimize AI training and operation. It’s intended to showcase the startup’s research into ways to improve efficiency when processing long text sequences, the startup said.

DeepSeek also said it was halving prices on its software tools, joining other Chinese startups in slashing costs to attract users.

On Monday, Huawei — the leader in Chinese AI chips —- announced its products would support DeepSeek’s latest model update.