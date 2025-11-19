Cyber Threats, Data Privacy Top Risk Agenda for Indian Companies in 2025: Aon Survey

Mumbai: Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today released the India findings of its 2025 Global Risk Management Survey, revealing the country is navigating a landscape marked by digital disruption, talent challenges and regulatory complexity.

The biennial survey, which gathered insights from nearly 3,000 risk managers, C-suite leaders and executives across 63 countries, highlights how risk priorities are evolving globally in response to technological, economic and geopolitical forces.

While “Cyber Attacks/Data Breach” remains the top risk for Indian businesses, “Data Privacy Requirements/Non-Compliance” has emerged as a top concern reflecting the growing influence of global and local regulatory frameworks. Talent attraction and retention challenges persist, while “Property Damage” and “Exchange Rate Fluctuation” are more pronounced in India than the rest of Asia.

2025 Top 10 Business Risks in India

Cyber Attacks/Data Breach

Economic Slowdown/Slow Recovery

Business Interruption

Data Privacy (including GDPR) Requirements/Non-Compliance

Failure to Attract or Retain Top Talent

Regulatory/Legislative Changes

Property Damage

Cash Flow/Liquidity Risk

Exchange Rate Fluctuation

10. Damage to Reputation/Brand

“Indian businesses are demonstrating remarkable agility in the face of digital disruption, talent adaptability and geopolitical shifts,” said Rishi Mehra, CEO of India, for Aon. “As cyber attacks and data privacy risks continue to rise, both in frequency and impact, organisations must not only strengthen their resilience but adapt quickly to these accelerated challenges. By investing in robust risk management strategies and fostering a forward-thinking mindset, Indian companies can better navigate today’s complex environment and position themselves for long-term success.”

Indian businesses have faced substantial losses from their most critical risks, with 77.8 percent of respondents reporting losses due to property damage and 46.2 percent due to business interruption, while 63.6 percent reported that they were impacted by exchange rate fluctuations. Talent challenges and cash flow/liquidity risks have also resulted in losses for nearly half of the respondents.

In response, Indian businesses are increasingly formalising their risk management strategies: 70 percent of respondents have established dedicated risk management and insurance departments while 64.9 percent actively measure the total cost of insurable risk — most noting rising costs.

Mitigation efforts are robust, with 92.9 percent having plans and formal reviews for cyber attacks, 90.9 percent for property damage and more than half addressing talent retention (55 percent) and data privacy risks (64.7 percent). Organisations rely on a mix of expert advice, benchmarking and scenario planning, while a growing number (91.9 percent) are turning to captive insurance solutions to strengthen financial resilience and risk transfer capabilities.

Future Risks Reflect the Growing Influence of Interconnected Megatrends

Looking ahead, Indian businesses are bracing for a rapidly evolving risk landscape in the next three years that is expected to be shaped by technology and climate change. “Cyber Attacks/Data Breach” risks persist as the number one risk, while AI emerges as one of the top future risks, reflecting both its transformative potential and the uncertainties it brings to business operations and security. Alongside these, “Economic Slowdown” and “Business Interruption” remain persistent threats, demanding ongoing investment in resilience. Climate change is also a critical concern, with its impact on supply chains, infrastructure and regulatory requirements expected to intensify.

India’s Top Five Future Business Risks by 2028

Cyber Attacks/Data Breach

AI

Economic Slowdown/Slow Recovery

Business Interruption

Climate Change

“In a world where disruption is the new normal, Indian businesses must invest in adaptive risk management - prioritising digital and climate resilience, scenario planning and ongoing employee training,” said Sushant Sarin, managing director and head of strategy and Commercial Risk Solutions for India at Aon. “Leveraging data-driven insights and benchmarking against industry peers will be key building resilience and sustaining competitive advantage.”