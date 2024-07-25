Crowdstrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For the Outage

Crowdstrike is offering its partners a $10 Uber Eats gift card as an apology, reported Techcrunch.



"To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us!" it further added.

A source told TechCrunch of receiving an email from the cybersecurity firm offering them the gift card. "We recognize the additional work that the July 19 incident has caused. And for that, we send our heartfelt thanks and apologies for the inconvenience," the email read.



The report said that people, who posted about the gift card, went to claim the offer but they got an error message saying the voucher has been canceled. "When TechCrunch checked the voucher, the Uber Eats page provided an error message that said the gift card has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid,” the report stated.

About 8.5 million computers around the world were affected by the IT outage caused by the faulty update installed online by the Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. IT had grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline and disrupted hospitals.



George Kurtz, CrowdStrike Founder and CEO, said, "Nothing is more important to me than the trust and confidence that our customers and partners have put into CrowdStrike. As we resolve this incident, you have my commitment to provide full transparency on how this occurred and steps we’re taking to prevent anything like this from happening again."