ChatGPT Go Now Free For 1 Year: Know More

Starting today, Indian users will be able to access OpenAI's paid version of ChatGPT Go for free, coinciding with its first DevDay Exchange event in India.

The company announced last week that users who sign up for the Go subscription during its promotion will have free access to the version for a period of one year. Existing Go subscribers can also avail the chatbot's services free of charge for the year.

ChatGPT Go offers an enhanced experience to its userbase, with increased message limits, quicker (and smarter) responses, and longer memory. This version of the chatbot utilises OpenAI's GPT-5 model and therefore incorporates more advanced features than ChatGPT's free version.

This initiative is a part of the company's India-first strategy and global expansion plans. When the flagship ChatGPT bot was first launched in India, it was a huge success. In just a month, paid subscribers reportedly doubled in the country, becoming one of OpenAI's largest and fastest-growing markets.

"To celebrate OpenAI’s DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on 4 November, its first in India, OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for one full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period, starting 4 November," OpenAI stated, appreciating the "enthusiasm and creativity" of its Indian userbase.

The move reflects India's position in the global AI landscape and aligns with the IndiaAI Mission. With free ChatGPT Go access, students, professionals, and developers alike can harness the full power of the chatbot with no restrictions.

