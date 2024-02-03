Indian Stars sizzle at CCL event at Burj Khalifa Dubai

Hyderabad: JioCinema, India’s leading streaming destination, will be the exclusive digital streaming partner for the 10th season of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) The CCL team announced the latest season at a curtain raiser event at Burj Khalifa in Dubai last night.

The event witnessed the presence of superstars from Indian cinema, including Jissshu Sengupta, Vishnu Vishal, Sonu Sood, Sohail Khan, Sudheer Babu, Pradeep B S, Kiccha Sudeep, and Indrajith Sukumaran. The announcement was illuminated in the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. Witness an unparalleled fusion of sports and entertainment with the 10th season of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) only on JioCinema, starting 23rd February, 2024.