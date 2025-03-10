Capture Holi Like Never Before: iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Tips and Tricks

Holi is a festival of colours, energy, and fleeting moments—perfect for capturing on iPhone 16 Pro Max. With its 48MP Fusion Camera, 4K 120fps slo-mo and 5x Telephoto lens for zoom, the device is designed to make your festival shots truly stand out. Whether you are capturing vibrant portraits, freezing mid-air colour splashes, or shooting cinematic slo-mo videos, the iPhone 16 Pro Max makes every Holi memory more vivid and immersive.

But how do you make the most of these cutting-edge camera features? We asked photographers Bobby Roy, Siddhartha Joshi, Shakti Shekhawat and Gursimran Basra for their best Holi photography tips using the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here is what they had to say:

Bobby Roy

48MP Fusion Camera with zero shutter lag is perfect for high-speed Holi action. Whether it is gulal flowing in the air or a spontaneous burst of laughter, the iPhone 16 Pro Max ensures you never miss the perfect frame. Make use of 48 MP Fusion camera for capturing moments instantly with zero shutter lag, so you don’t miss fast-moving action. Try Portrait Mode: It blurs the background, keeping the focus on colourful faces for more striking Holi portraits. Maximise Colour Accuracy: The AI-powered HDR enhances exposure and makes every shade pop for truly vibrant shots.

Siddhartha Joshi

Holi is chaotic in the best way. 4K 120 fps slo-mo video is a game-changer, letting you slow down the action to reveal every tiny detail in stunning clarity. Capture colour in motion: Film balloons bursting mid-air or colours colliding, then slow it down for a dramatic effect. Instant slo-mo edits. No extra apps needed. Just open the Photos app, select the moment, and slow it down effortlessly. Shoot in Dolby Vision. The cinematic video quality ensures that every splash of color feels immersive and lifelike.

Gursimran Basra

Want to elevate your Holi photography? Here are some expert tricks to make the most of the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s advanced camera system. While 48MP Main Camera with zero shutter lag can be used for fast action shots, Ultra-Wide Camera with Autofocus is ideal for group shots and festival landscapes. With 5x Telephoto Zoom capture candid moments from afar without disrupting the scene. You can even use Camera Control that mimics a DSLR shutter with half-press focus and full-press capture. Use ProRAW for professional editing or HEIF for high-quality storage. With IP68 Water & Dust Resistance, your iPhone is safe even during water fights and wet colour splashes.

Shakti Shekhawat

Capture Smooth Action with Action Mode. Whether you’re filming people, scenes, or celebrations, Action Mode ensures stable and shake-free footage. Simply open the camera, tap the running icon to enable Action Mode, and start shooting. For a cinematic 360° shot, keep the subject in the centre and walk in a circular motion while filming—it creates an epic motion effect.Enhance Colours with Photographic Styles & HDR. Use Photographic Styles (found in the camera settings) to enhance colours while maintaining natural skin tones. Use Camera Control, Timer Mode or Apple Watch as a remote to take group shots without touching your phone.

iPhone 16 Pro Max is a powerful camera built for creativity. Whether you are capturing portraits, action shots, or slo-mo Holi moments, these tips will help you make the most of Apple’s cutting-edge camera technology.