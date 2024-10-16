Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be Available on Xbox Cloud Gaming on Launch Day

For the first time, Microsoft will make a Call of Duty game available on its cloud gaming platform on the day of launch.

The tech giant announced that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Cloud gaming from day one. Along with the Black Ops 6, two other games - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone will be made available on the platform.Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to be released on October 25 and the players will require a Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play the game with Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is accessible on consoles PCs, smartphones, Amazon Fire TV and more.Microsoft will announce several new video games coming to Xbox consoles, PCs and Game Pass on October 17, on the day when it is hosting its next Xbox Partner Preview. The preview will start streaming on the official Xbox YouTube channel, Twitch channel and LinkedIn at 10:30 pm IST.The company earlier said that event will feature a first look at gameplay from Alan Wake II’s next expansion and also new trailers for upcoming video games such as Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.