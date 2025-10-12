byteXL Announces Winners of National Hackathon ‘HacXLerate’

Hyderabad: byteXL, one of India’s fastest growing edtech companies in engineering education, has announced the winners of its flagship national hackathon, HacXLerate, which concluded with the Grand Finale in Hyderabad on October 11, 2025.



The nationwide hackathon, organized in partnership with Qwipo, OneCompiler, and Vahan Bazar, brought together top student innovators from across the country to solve real-world industry problems using emerging technologies. Over multiple rounds, including a 36-hour virtual round and an onsite build session on byteXL’s proprietary platform NIMBUS, the event culminated with the finalists pitching their solutions to a distinguished jury – comprising experts from JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, and Salesforce.

The event was graced by distinguished guests of honour, including Dr. Malineni Perumallu, Chairman, Malineni Perumallu Educational Society; and Dr. Rev. K.V.K. Rao, Chairman, St. Mary’s Group of Institutions. Their presence underscored the growing collaboration between academia and industry in nurturing the next generation of engineering talent.

An all-women’s team from Malineni Lakshmaiah Women’s Engineering College, Guntur, won the first prize of ₹1,00,000, while teams from Parul University and Pune Institute of Computer Technology secured the second prize of ₹50,000, and another team from Parul University took the third prize of ₹25,000. The winners were recognized not only for their technical innovation but also for their ability to deliver impactful, industry-ready solutions.

HacXLerate stood out as a hackathon that went beyond competition, offering mentorship, networking, and career opportunities such as internships and pathways to employment with partner companies. By directly connecting students with industry leaders, the hackathon reinforced byteXL’s mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry, and to build future-ready talent at scale.

Commenting on the success of the hackathon, Karun Tadepalli, CEO and Co-founder of byteXL said, “HacXLerate has shown us the immense potential of young innovators in India. The creativity, problem-solving skills, and industry-oriented thinking demonstrated by the participants reaffirm our confidence in the emerging tech talent in the country. We are proud to provide a platform that not only nurtures innovation but also opens doors to career opportunities.”

The hackathon saw participation from colleges across India, giving young engineers the opportunity to showcase their skills and connect directly with industry leaders.