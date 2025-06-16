BT CEO Says AI Advances Could Deepen Job Cuts

BT Group Plc CEO Allison Kirkby says that advancements in artificial intelligence could deepen the job cuts that are already happening at the telecommunications firm in an interview with the Financial Times.

The telco’s plans to cut tens of thousands of jobs by 2030 didn’t reflect AI’s full potential, she told the paper.

The company, which last month spun off its international business into a separate unit is open for offers for the entire division, FT reports, citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter.

Kirkby also said that she didn’t think the value of broadband network Openreach is reflected in the company’s share price.

She added that she will reconsider whether to spin off Openreach after the company finishes upgrading its network to full fiber.