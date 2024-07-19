Windows users face outage after Crowd strike update, CERT-In issues fix
Hyderabad: Windows 10 users across the globe including in India have faced outage after the Crowd Strike update. The outage has caused a blue screen displaying "Recovery-It looks like Windows didn't load correctly" on PCs and laptops with Windows 10.
Netizens took to social media to express their ire on the outage. An 'X' user posting a picture of the Blue Screen wrote, "Something super weird happening right now: just been called by several totally different media outlets in the last few minutes, all with Windows machines suddenly BSoD’ing (Blue Screen of Death). Anyone else seen this? Seems to be entering recovery mode:"
Crowd Strike acknowledging the outage said that the crashes are related to Falcon sensors. "Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and there is no need to raise a ticket," the company added.
Meanwhile, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency that deals with cyber security incidents has given the outage a 'Critical' severity rating and issues a workaround.
Check for latest updates from the Crowd Strike portal and update. If the issue still persists here are some steps to follow as advised by CERT-In.
Steps to follow:
- Boost Windows into safe mode or the Windows Recovery Environment
- Navigate to C:--Windows-System32-drivers-crowdStrike directory
- Locate the file matching "C-00000291*.sys", and delete it
- Boot the host normally
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
