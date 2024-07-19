Windows users face outage after Crowd strike update, CERT-In issues fix

Hyderabad: Windows 10 users across the globe including in India have faced outage after the Crowd Strike update. The outage has caused a blue screen displaying "Recovery-It looks like Windows didn't load correctly" on PCs and laptops with Windows 10.

Netizens took to social media to express their ire on the outage. An 'X' user posting a picture of the Blue Screen wrote, "Something super weird happening right now: just been called by several totally different media outlets in the last few minutes, all with Windows machines suddenly BSoD’ing (Blue Screen of Death). Anyone else seen this? Seems to be entering recovery mode:"