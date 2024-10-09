Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Unveils AI-Powered Products in India

Hyderabad: Hyderabad- headquartered Blue Cloud Softech (BCS), listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE:), has announced the launch of four artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled products—BluHealth Application, Blura, EduGenie and BioSter in Indian market on Monday. The innovative products were unveiled by Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, E&C, Industry & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Govt of Telangana at an event in Hyderabad today.



Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu was the chief guest and Former Special Chief Secretary Ajay Mishra was another guest at the launch event in Novotel HICC, Hyderabad. Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman of BCS, explained how each of their products embodies the innovative spirit that drives the company in creating solutions that make a real difference.



On the occasion, the IT Minister said, "AI in healthcare is not just about technology; it’s about transforming lives. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we can enhance diagnostics, personalize treatment, and ensure better outcomes, ultimately making healthcare more accessible and effective for every individual. Together, we are paving the way for a healthier future."



The highlight of the event was the product demos that put the spotlight on their innovative features and potential to transform their respective industries through cutting-edge technologies. The launch marked a significant milestone in Blue Cloud Softech’s commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence to address real-world challenges. It showcased its success in propelling the future with revolutionary digital solutions.



Ms. Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd (BCS) said, "AI is the catalyst for a new frontier across every sector, driving innovation and efficiency. As we integrate AI into our daily lives, we empower individuals and organisations to unlock remarkable potential. This technology not only enhances productivity but also enriches the human experience, allowing us to focus on creativity, empathy, and progress. The future is bright, and we must responsibly use AI as it leads the way for mankind."



· BluHealth is an AI-powered mobile application designed to transform proactive population health management. By offering non-invasive health screenings and seamless telehealth integration, BluHealth will make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Utilizing advanced AI-enabled facial health vitals, the app tracks vital signs such as blood pressure, pulse rate, respiration rate, and haemoglobin levels through remote photoplethysmography (rPPG). This technology allows users to monitor their health without any physical contact, ensuring safety and convenience. The application is fully compliant with HIPAA and GDPR regulations, guaranteeing the highest standards of data protection and privacy. Users receive real-time alerts for abnormal health readings and gain access to comprehensive data analytics, enabling personalized health recommendations. The user-friendly interface ensures that individuals of all ages can navigate the app with ease.

· Blura is an AI-driven internal and external communication platform that enhances employee engagement by delivering personalized updates. The platform aggregates news from various internal sources, ensuring that employees receive relevant information tailored to their roles and interests. Blura's white-labelling capabilities allow organizations to customize the platform with their own branding, including logos, colours, and design elements, transforming it into a cohesive communication tool that reflects the company's identity. By streamlining internal communication, Blura fosters a more connected and informed workforce. Employees can easily access company news, updates, and resources, leading to increased productivity and engagement. The platform's AI algorithms learn from user interactions, continually refining the content to suit individual preferences.

· EduGenie is an AI-enabled Learning Management System (LMS) designed to facilitate tailored educational experiences and strengthen connections between instructors and students. The platform offers unlimited video courses, live classes, text courses, and projects, creating a rich and diverse educational ecosystem. EduGenie's AI-driven learning pathways adapt to individual learning styles and needs, providing personalized educational journeys that enhance understanding and retention. The online course marketplace within EduGenie connects educators and learners globally, fostering a collaborative environment where knowledge is shared freely. Instructors can create and monetize their courses, while students have access to a vast array of subjects and disciplines.