Blaupunkt’s SBW100 Pro+ Soundbar offers unparalleled sound quality, timeless design

Hyderabad: Blaupunkt announced the launch of its newest SBW100 Pro+ soundbar. The SBW100 PRO+ from Blaupunkt is an ideal soundbar for movie fans, audiophiles, and tech heads. Here is what makes the soundbar a real game-changer:

Magnificent sound with perfection

The SBW100 Pro+ enhances the acoustic experience with two high-definition premium drivers and a powerful woofer that form perfectly balanced sound of 100 watts. From sharp dialogues and subtle musical hues to more powerful special effects.

Sound modes designed for diverse listening

With a built-in equaliser that has three different sound modes, the SBW100 Pro+ very creatively suits all your audio preferences:

Movies Mode improves special effects and speech to create a more immersive movie experience.

Music Mode offers rich tones and powerful bass.

News Mode provides crystal-clear clarity for spoken content.

A timeless and incredibly refined design

With an edgeless shape, a high-grade grill, and a classic appearance, the SBW100 Pro+ complements any décor. This soundbar was developed using experience as well as audience input.

Varied connectivity options

Whether it's HDMI-ARC for superior audio-visuals, Bluetooth for wireless streaming, or additional devices connected using USB and AUX ports, the SBW100 Pro+ soundbar has great compatibility with all your devices. This versatility enables your TV, phone, tablet, or any audio device to connect effortlessly with the SBW100 Pro+ soundbar.

User-Centred Mechanisms

A full-function remote control provides complete control from any location in the room. The side control panel has a high-end feel that guarantees smooth navigation. Like most devices, it uses a full-function remote to offer "captain's chair controls," which means that all features will be controllable at any point in the room. For hands-on users, the intuitively designed side panel ensures effortless operation.

The SBW100 Pro+ is now available for purchase at leading retail outlets and online platforms.