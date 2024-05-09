Blaupunkt Redefines Home Entertainment with SBW100 NXT and SBW150 NXT

Hyderabad: Blaupunkt, renowned for a century as a pioneer in audio technology, proudly unveils its latest innovations: the SBW100 NXT and SBW150 NXT. These cutting-edge sound systems promise to redefine home entertainment, offering immersive experiences that transcend traditional audio setups. Representing a new era in audio innovation, the SBW100 NXT and SBW150 NXT exemplify Blaupunkt's commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled quality to consumers worldwide.

Blaupunkt's SBW100 NXT is your Personal Space Theater system. It's more than just a soundbar; it's a little powerhouse that can turn your room into a movie theater. Its precision-crafted design, smooth black finish, curved corners, and easy integration into any environment provide a touch of modern elegance. Its two drivers and 5.25-inch woofer produce 120 Watts of immersive power that brings every musical nuance to life. The sound is crystal clear and deep in bass. With the three EQ modes—Music, Movies, and News—one may customize the sound to fit their mood. The flexible USB, Bluetooth, HDMI Arc, and Aux connectivity options let you to easily connect all of your devices, providing an uninterrupted entertainment experience.

The SBW150 NXT is for Bollywood lovers as it offers the best possible cinematic experience. With two high-output drivers and 150 watts of power, it produces rich, detailed audio with deep bass and crystal-clear mid and high frequencies. Whether you're watching Hollywood hits or Bollywood blockbusters, the three EQ presets guarantee the best possible audio quality. It is a remarkable addition to any entertainment setup thanks to its high-end design, which includes a distinctive shape and an easy-to-use side control panel. It also meets all of your audio needs with USB, Bluetooth, HDMI Arc, and Aux connectivity.

The SBW100 is priced at 4999 and the SBW150 at 5999. Both models will be available online and at leading retailers nationwide.

"At Blaupunkt, innovation has always been our driving force. With the launch of SBW100 NXT, we're redefining the concept of personal cinema, offering a compact yet powerful solution that gives smaller spaces a captivating movie theater experience. Meanwhile, the SBW150 NXT caters to the discerning tastes of Bollywood aficionados, delivering rich, detailed audio that enhances every cinematic moment. Both models showcase our commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio technology and providing unparalleled entertainment experiences for our customers." said Sukhesh Madaan, CEO Blaupunkt Audio India.