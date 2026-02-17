Quadric IT Debuts AI Cane for the Blind

Quadric IT’s journey at BioAsia began in 2025 with the debut of Renote AI, a reusable, intelligent note-taking platform designed to turn fragmented handwritten and digital notes into structured, usable knowledge for research, pharma, and enterprise teams. The idea was simple but powerful: reduce manual effort, improve documentation quality, and help teams retain and reuse knowledge more effectively. Renote AI marked Quadric IT’s entry into applied AI—focused not on experimentation, but on solving real problems on the ground.





















In 2026, Quadric IT returns to BioAsia with a broader and more meaningful vision: building AI solutions that create real-world impact for people, professionals, and enterprises.



One of the most inspiring additions to Quadric IT’s portfolio is the Smart AI Cane, an assistive mobility device designed to help visually impaired individuals move more safely and confidently. The idea originated from a high school student who wanted to build an advanced yet affordable smart cane for the blind. Recognizing the potential of this vision, Quadric IT’s engineering team transformed it into a working AI-powered solution. The Smart AI Cane uses sensors and computer vision to detect obstacles and provides audio and vibration alerts to guide users in real time. The goal is simple: make mobility safer, improve independence, and ensure that advanced technology remains accessible and affordable for those who need it most.





















Alongside social impact innovation, Quadric IT is also focused on making the daily work of medical and life sciences professionals easier and more efficient. The company is building a dedicated Medical Large Language Model (Medical LLM) designed specifically for healthcare and pharmaceutical teams. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, this Medical LLM is tuned to understand medical terminology, clinical documents, scientific literature, and regulatory language. This enables medical affairs, regulatory, and research teams to summarize documents faster, find relevant information quickly, and reduce the time spent on repetitive documentation tasks—freeing up more time for meaningful clinical and scientific work.



Quadric IT’s focus on efficiency extends beyond medical teams into core business operations. With Clofast, the company is addressing a common enterprise pain point: reconciliation and data mismatches across ERP systems. Clofast is an AI-powered platform that helps finance and operations teams detect discrepancies, understand root causes, and prevent revenue leakage. Instead of teams spending weeks matching data across systems, Clofast brings clarity and speed to financial and operational decision-making.



Renote AI itself has also evolved in 2026 into a Smart Sync Pen—an AI-enabled pen that captures handwritten notes from factory floors, labs, and field operations and syncs them directly into enterprise systems in real time. This helps organizations move away from paper-based processes and reduce delays caused by manual data entry.



To support collaboration and engagement, Quadric IT is introducing a Conference App that simplifies event workflows for life sciences teams, making it easier to manage registrations, schedules, meetings, and follow-ups from a single platform. In parallel, platforms like Hack2Build, Tendorix, and LMS reflect Quadric IT’s broader ambition to support innovation programs, tender and order workflows, and continuous digital learning within regulated industries.



From a single product debut in 2025 to a growing portfolio in 2026, Quadric IT’s story is one of steady evolution—from showcasing innovation to building practical, scalable, and meaningful AI solutions. The company’s direction is clear: not just to build AI tools, but to create technology that improves lives, supports professionals, and helps enterprises work smarter in the real world.

