Billion Hearts Launches PicSee: World’s First AI-Powered Mutual Photo-Sharing App

Billion Hearts Software Technologies, founded by serial entrepreneur Mayank Bidawatka (Co-founder of Koo), has announced the launch of PicSee — the world’s first AI-powered mutual photo sharing app.

PicSee introduces a revolutionary concept in the world of photo sharing — “Give to Get”. Your friends need to give you your photos to get theirs from you. Both friends need to approve each other just once to forever share photos without any manual effort. This simple, mutual-sharing flow is a world-first, making photo sharing effortless, fair, and fun.

Every year, trillions of photos are captured — and never shared — often locked away in friends’ phones. PicSee changes that forever. With its AI-powered ‘give me mine to get yours’ exchange, it sends you photos of you that friends took, without the awkwardness of follow-ups or the friction of manual sharing.

Built with a privacy-first architecture, PicSee uses end-to-end encryption — and the photos remain on the user’s phone, ensuring that only you and your friends can see your photos and comments — not even PicSee can.

Following a promising private soft launch in July, PicSee users now span 27 countries and 160+ cities. The app has grown 75x in just two months, driven entirely by users inviting friends. Over 150,000 photos have already been exchanged — and notably, 30% of users now have more photos of themselves on PicSee than in their own camera galleries.

PicSee is here to redefine how trillions of photos will get shared in the future.

Mayank Bidawatka, Founder of PicSee, said:“There are over 15 trillion photos in the world, with 2 trillion more clicked every year — yet most never get shared. People simply don’t have an incentive to share, so these memories remain buried in friends’ phones. PicSee fixes this beautifully with its patent-pending mutual sharing flow — you get your unseen pics from friends, and for them to get theirs, they share yours. It’s the world’s first photo sharing app built on a fair mutual exchange.

Unlike traditional apps, PicSee removes all the manual effort. It uses privacy-safe AI to automatically find your friends and the photos they’ve taken of you — no need to chase people anymore. Everything stays encrypted and on-device, so even PicSee can’t see your photos. It’s simple, private, and built for global scale.”