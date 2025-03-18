Bill Gates interacts with Drone Didis in India.

New Delhi: Bill Gates, Chairman of the Gates Foundation and former Microsoft CEO, visited IARI, Pusa Campus, where he engaged with three Drone Didis trained under the Namo Drone Didi Scheme by Marut Drones.

The demonstration featured rural women flying Marut AG365 Drones, highlighting the transformative role of technology in rural livelihoods and increasing their family income.

Commenting on the development, Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyderabad based Marut Drones, said, “It’s a proud moment to see the women trained by Marut Drones are interacting with Mr. Bill Gates. Watching them operate drones confidently truly reflects how technology can ensure economic empowerment and break barriers of a traditionally male dominated industry. The presence of global leaders like Mr. Bill Gates, visiting India and witnessing firsthand the impact of drone technology at the grassroots level is a strong validation of how India’s drone ecosystem is truly challenging the gender norms in rural India and creating financially independent women entrepreneurs.”

The company has provided comprehensive training sessions to all three Drone Didis hailing from Bihar and provided refresher sessions to ensure smooth operations and demonstrations.

Marut Drones is the first in India to receive dual DGCA approval for manufacturing and remote pilot training and continues to champion government initiatives like the Namo Drone Didi Program.