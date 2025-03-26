Assassin’s Creed Shadows Now Available on Mac

The gaming library on the Mac App Store continues to expand with an impressive wave of new titles. Each game leverages powerful technologies like MetalFX Upscaling and the latest M4 family of chips to deliver breathtaking visuals and dynamic experiences on the Mac. And in case you missed it, we just announced the new MacBook Air with M4, along with the new Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra — Apple’s most powerful Mac.

Launching today, players can experience the intertwined stories of Naoe and Yasuke, in the newest game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise — Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Players can also relive the horrifying downfall of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 3, which launched earlier this week on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Palworld, an open-world survival and crafting game, launched earlier this month on the Mac App Store. And highly anticipated games like Control Ultimate Edition, Wuthering Waves, Cyberpunk 2077 and more will also be coming soon to Mac.

You can find additional details and a list of upcoming titles below. Please let us know if you’re interested in getting an App Store code to check out any of the games — specifically, if you have an M4 Mac mini, M4 Mac Studio or M4 MacBook Pro and you’re interested in reviewing Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Mac.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows by Ubisoft

Available now on the App Store

In crafting the game’s expansive world, Ubisoft took advantage of an array of advanced Mac technologies: MetalFX, Apple silicon, and a mix of EDR support and hardware-accelerated real time ray tracing on Macs with M3 and M4 in creating the game’s immersion. The game takes place in 16th century Japan when the country is heading towards a brutal path to unification, where unrest grows as new coalitions appear and corruptive foreign influences infiltrate the land. Players can experience the intertwined stories of Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful African samurai of historical legend. While discovering Naoe and Yasuke’s personal stories, players will meet pivotal historical figures and shape the duo’s common destiny as they usher in a new era for Japan.

Resident Evil 3 by Capcom

Available now on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and Mac

Relive the horrifying downfall of Raccoon City in a stunning reimagining of the 1999 survival horror classic. Resident Evil 3 follows S.T.A.R.S. officer Jill Valentine in her desperate journey to escape the viral outbreak spreading through Raccoon City. The game delivers a unique strain of survival horror based on the fear of being pursued by a relentless force, the Bio Organic Weapon known as Nemesis. Powered by Capcom’s RE ENGINE, this vivid reimagining of the original game delivers action-packed gameplay and bone-chilling visuals with detail and fidelity that can only be realized by today’s current technology. The game features cross progression across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Palworld by PocketPair

Available now on the App Store

Palworld is an open-world survival crafting monster-collecting game that supports up to 32 players. Set in a world where mysterious creatures called Pals live, Palworld is home to over 100 unique Pals, each equipped with a diverse set of skills to enhance the player's adventure. Players will adventure alongside their Pals and discover the mysteries of the Palpagos Islands.

Control Ultimate Edition by Remedy Entertainment

Launch Date: March 26, 2025

Pre-order on the App Store

Optimized for Apple silicon Macs, Control Ultimate Edition delivers a visually stunning gaming experience with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing on Macs with the latest M4 family of chips. In the award-winning game, a corruptive presence has invaded the clandestine government agency Federal Bureau of Control. As Jesse Faden, the Bureau's new Director, you are the only one with the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Winner of over 80 awards, Control is a visually stunning third-person action-adventure that blends open-ended environments with the signature world-building and storytelling of renowned developer, Remedy Entertainment.

Wuthering Waves by Kuro Games

Launch Date: March 27, 2025

Available now for iPhone and iPad on the App Store

Wuthering Waves is an open-world action RPG with a high degree of freedom. Utilizing agile traversal techniques and engaging in fast-paced combat with unique quick time event mechanisms, players must overcome formidable foes in this expansive world. With companions to meet, enemies to conquer, new powers to gain, hidden truths to unveil, and unseen spectacles to behold, players will discover a vast world of endless possibilities. The game features cross-progression across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red

Launch Date: Coming 2025

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. Taking full advantage of Apple silicon and advanced technologies of Metal, the world of the dark future will be available to Mac gamers for the very first time. Players can enjoy advanced features like path tracing, frame generation, and built-in Spatial Audio for even more immersive gameplay and stunning visuals.

Robocop: Rogue City by Teyon and Nacon

Launch Date: Coming 2025

Robocop: Rogue City immerse players in Old Detroit, and features an original story set after the events of the second RoboCop film. In this first-person adventure, players must restore law and order to a city plunged into chaos in the wake of the arrival of a new crime lord. Alternating between explosive battles, investigations in the field, and side quests, the player’s choices will determine the fate of citizens and the end result of their mission.

In addition to these upcoming games, Sid Meier's Civilization VII — a revolutionary new chapter in the award-winning strategy game franchise — launched on Mac via Steam last month. The 4X strategy game tasks players with building the strongest civilization, while working through different ages of history.