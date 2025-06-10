Apple’s macOS Tahoe 26 To Be Final Operating System To Work On Intel Macs

Apple’s new macOS Tahoe 26 will be the final Mac operating system software that will work on Macs running Intel processors, the company said Monday following its developer conference.

The announcement marks the beginning of the end of support for the legacy systems based on Intel’s chips, which Apple first shipped about 20 years ago. The Cupertino, California-based company started replacing Intel-based Mac PCs with computers running its own Apple Silicon semiconductors at the end of 2020.

Apple said it will still provide smaller software updates for supported Intel Macs for two years. The Tahoe 26 OS unveiled Monday supports Intel Macs as old as the Mac Pro and some high-end MacBook Pros released in 2019.

The company made the disclosure during its developer keynote following the consumer announcements at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, as well as in briefings with reporters from its headquarters.