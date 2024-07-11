Apple will be unveiling the iPhone 16 series among other products in September this year and leaks as well as rumours surrounding its design and other features are out.



Right now, all four iPhone 15 models support charging speed of 27W, while MagSafe supports up to 15W. The iPhone charges upto 50 percent in 30 minutes with the 20w charger. That's going to change with the iPhone 16.According to ITHome, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer faster charging speeds. The iPhone 16 Pro models will support 40W wired charging and 20W Magsafe charging.The report said the increase in charging speeds is to balance the charging time, as the iPhone 16 Pro models may see an increased battery capacity than their predecessors.Earlier there were reports of improvement in battery life. Tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the energy density of the iPhone 16 Pro Max's battery cells is expected to increase, offering the advantage of extended battery life.iPhone 16: 3,561 mAhiPhone 16 Plus: 4,006 mAhiPhone 16 Pro: 3,355 mAhiPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676 mAh