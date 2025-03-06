Apple's Foldable iPhone May Feature Crease-Free Display, Book-style design

Apple may launch the foldable iPhone next year, and it is expected to cost over $2,000 (Rs 1,74,211), according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Kuo, Apple may drop the Face ID feature for its first foldable iPhone and may bring back Touch ID due to “thickness and internal space constraints.” The Touch ID will be available through a side button, which may be similar to the Touch ID button in the iPad Air.

Kuo said that Apple’s foldable iPhone is positioned as a top-tier phone and could retail above $2,000 (Rs 1,74,211) and $2,500 (Rs2,17,764). With a premium price comes premium hardware, including a crease-free inner display and stainless steel and titanium alloy hinge.

Apple’s foldable iPhone will have a book-style design and will feature a 7.8-inch inner display and 5.5-inch outer display, said Kuo.

Kuo added that the foldable iPhone will be 9-9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5 to 4.8mm when unfolded. In terms of camera, Kuo says that the Apple foldable will feature a dual-camera setup and a front-facing camera that is positioned to be available when the device is folded and as well as unfolded.

Development is progressing towards finalizing specifications by the second quarter of 2025, with mass production targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026. Kuo expects that shipments of 3–5 million units in 2026, with projections of reaching 20 million units by 2027 as the second-generation model enters the market.