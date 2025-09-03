Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Feature Side-Button Touch ID Instead of Face ID

Apple may integrate a Touch ID feature into the side button of its upcoming foldable iPhone, according to tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a post on X, Kuo said that market rumors suggesting the foldable iPhone could feature an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor are unlikely. Instead, Apple may opt for side-button Touch ID, which is expected to be supplied by Luxshare ICT.

This is not the first time Kuo has predicted the feature. In March 2024, he reported that Apple may drop Face ID in its first foldable iPhone and bring back Touch ID due to “thickness and internal space constraints.” The Touch ID would be integrated into the side button, similar to the one found on the iPad Air.

Kuo further said the foldable iPhone will be positioned as a top-tier device and could retail between $2,000 (₹1,76,360) and $2,500 (₹2,20,071).

According to Kuo, the foldable iPhone will feature a book-style design with a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. The device is expected to measure 9 – 9.5 mm thick when folded and 4.5 – 4.8 mm when unfolded. In terms of cameras, it will sport a dual-camera setup and a front-facing camera designed to be usable both when the device is folded and unfolded.