Apple’s 'Awe Dropping' Event: Six Things to Watch

Apple will hold its biggest product launch event of the year Tuesday, when the company is set to unveil the new iPhone 17 lineup, smartwatches and AirPods ahead of the holiday season.

The video presentation — carrying the tagline “awe dropping” — will kick off from the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, at 10 a.m. local time (10:30 PM IST).

Here are six key things to watch out for:

A Thinner iPhone

The most notable introduction will be a product that’s expected to be called the iPhone 17 Air. It represents the company’s first entirely new smartphone model in several years. The big change: This iPhone will be the thinnest-ever by far and about a third slimmer than today’s flagship models.

The screen size will be close to the ones on Pro Max phones, but the Air will sacrifice battery and cameras to make the thinner frame possible. The device will also use Apple’s in-house modem chip, which is already in the low-end iPhone 16e. That component has been graded in tests as slower than those from Qualcomm Inc., which will remain in other new iPhones.

The device is likely to be priced between the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, and it could be a hard sell for consumers who prize battery life and performance. Still, the ultrathin look may excite some buyers and will match a similar handset from Samsung Electronics Co., which released its Galaxy S25 Edge this summer. The underlying technology will also set the stage for future, more capable models.

Camera, Battery Upgrades for Pro Models

For consumers who are looking for camera upgrades — and a longer battery life — Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. These new high-end models, which will continue to come in roughly 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen sizes, will include completely redesigned camera systems.

The company has been testing several new features, including major upgrades to video recording and a variable aperture system to give users more control over focal length. There’s also improved technology to allow more accurate zoom capabilities, as well as a way to simultaneously record video using the front and back lenses.

Apple is also likely to tout battery life gains on both the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, responding to users’ unceasing demand for longer-lasting smartphones.

Upping the Attack on Garmin and Fitbit

For the first time in a few years, Apple is giving its smartwatch lineup an end-to-end refresh. That includes a new Apple Watch Series 11, an Ultra 3 and updated versions of the lower-end SE model. But the changes on the flagship Series 11 won’t be dramatic. After an overhaul of the Series 10 last year, the Series 11 will get more minor tweaks, like a brighter screen.

The big noise will come from the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which will add a slightly bigger screen and satellite connectivity. That means wearers can stay connected off the grid, even when they don’t have their phone. This feature is going right after Garmin Ltd., which recently rolled out new models with similar capabilities and has long sold a standalone satellite device to contact emergency services.

The Apple Watch SE, meanwhile, will get its first update since 2022. The idea is to continue going after the entry-level watch market, including models sold by Fitbit — owned by Alphabet Inc.’s Google — and Samsung.

A Lack of Major AI Advancements

If the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June was any indication, Apple doesn’t have a lot up its sleeve in terms of AI — at least not in the near future. At the June event, the company only showed a few enhancements, including some translation features that Google has had for years and deeper integration with ChatGPT and Anthropic services.

For more significant AI advances, users may have to wait until spring of next year, when the company is planning to introduce a much-delayed overhaul to the Siri voice assistant. The new Siri will be able to better fulfill queries by tapping into the open web, on-screen content and a user’s data.

Fitness Upgrade for AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods have been transitioning from plain-old earbuds into health devices. That shift began last year when the company added a sophisticated hearing health system to the product. This year, Apple will move further into fitness. The company will add a heart-rate monitor to the earbuds, giving wearers a way to track energy burned and other workout data without a smartwatch.

This, of course, could expand the number of customers hooked into the health and fitness component of Apple’s ecosystem, eventually pushing them into pricier products like the smartwatch. Users can also expect modifications for improved ear fit and a redesigned charging case. Apple first added heart-rate monitoring to its Powerbeats Pro earbuds earlier this year.

Potential Price Hikes

Pricing will be one of the most closely watched parts of Tuesday’s event. Apple will either keep its iPhone price levels the same or give them a hike — either way, it’s an interesting development. The company may opt to raise prices in response to climbing expenses and the still-volatile tariff situation, or it might just eat the extra costs to drive demand.

Installment plans and trade-in programs would soften the blow of higher prices, but many consumers remain highly sensitive to cost increases — especially after competitors like Google and Samsung held off on hikes with their latest models.