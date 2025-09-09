Apple’s “Awe Dropping” Event Today: How to Watch?

Apple will be holding its “Awe Dropping” event today, September 9, in Cupertino, California. The tech giant is expected to unveil new devices including the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple Watches, and more.

How to watch?

The event will commence at 10:30 PM (IST) today and will be live streamed on Apple’s official YouTube channel, Apple TV app, and Apple website.

What’s launching today?

Apple is expected to announce a range of new products at the “Awe Dropping” event. These include:

• iPhone 17

• iPhone 17 Air

• iPhone 17 Pro

• iPhone 17 Pro Max

• Apple Watch Series 11

• Apple Watch Ultra 3

• Apple Watch SE 3

• AirPods 3

The tech giant is also likely to introduce AirTags 2 and Apple TV 4K at the event.