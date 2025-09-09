Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: iPhone 17 Prices Likely to Increase

Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 17 lineup today in Cupertino, California, and the company is likely to hike the prices of the upcoming models.

According to a report by TrendForce, Apple may keep the price for the entry-level iPhone 17 unchanged but is expected to increase the prices of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are likely to come with boosted base storage.

TrendForce expects the base iPhone 17 to be priced at $799 for the 128GB variant, similar to last year’s iPhone 16. However, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may see a price hike of $50–$100 per capacity upgrade.

iPhone 17 lineup price breakdown:



