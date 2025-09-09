Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: iPhone 17 Prices Likely to Increase
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may see a price hike of $50–$100 per capacity upgrade
Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 17 lineup today in Cupertino, California, and the company is likely to hike the prices of the upcoming models.
According to a report by TrendForce, Apple may keep the price for the entry-level iPhone 17 unchanged but is expected to increase the prices of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are likely to come with boosted base storage.
TrendForce expects the base iPhone 17 to be priced at $799 for the 128GB variant, similar to last year’s iPhone 16. However, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may see a price hike of $50–$100 per capacity upgrade.
iPhone 17 lineup price breakdown:
According to TrendForce, iPhone 17 Pro is expected to start at $1,199, which is $200 more than the iPhone 16 Pro, but with 256GB storage instead of 128GB and iPhone 17 Pro Max may start at $1,299 for the 256GB variant, with the 1TB variant priced at $1,699, up from $1,599 last year.
For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro currently starts at $999 for the 128GB variant, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at $1,199 for the 256GB option.
This year, Apple is also replacing the Plus model with an ultra-thin “Air” variant. TrendForce expects the iPhone 17 Air to be priced at $1,099 for the 256GB base model and $1,499 for the 1TB option.
The final pricing details will be officially revealed during the “Awe Dropping” event, which is scheduled for tonight. The event will be live streamed at 10:30 PM (IST) on Apple’s YouTube channel, Apple TV app, and official website.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
