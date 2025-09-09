Apple’s “Awe Dropping” Event: All the Products Launching Today

Apple is set to host its “Awe Dropping” event today, September 9, in Cupertino, California.

The tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, new Apple Watches, and more at the event.

Here’s what’s expected:

iPhone 17 lineup

Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 17 models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

• iPhone 17: The base model is rumoured to feature a design similar to the iPhone 16 but with upgrades like a 24MP front camera, ProMotion display, always-on screen display, and more.

• iPhone 17 Air: Apple is expected to launch an ultra-thin version called the “iPhone 17 Air,” which will be 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro. It may come with a single rear camera, A19 chip, 6.6-inch display, and more.

• iPhone 17 Pro: The Pro model might feature a new camera bar design, a 24MP front-facing camera, a 48MP telephoto lens, the A19 Pro chip, and other enhancements.

• iPhone 17 Pro Max: Similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, the Pro Max is also expected to include a thicker design to accommodate a larger battery for better battery life.

Apple Watches

• Apple Watch Series 11: This model is expected to feature a faster S-series chip, a new modem with 5G support, and other improvements.

• Apple Watch Ultra 3: The Ultra 3 may come with a slightly larger display, slimmer bezels, the S11 chip, and 5G connectivity.

• Apple Watch SE 3: The SE 3 is likely to sport a new design, be made with plastic instead of aluminium, have a bigger display, and include a new chip.

AirPods

• AirPods Pro 3: The new AirPods Pro 3 is expected to feature the H3 chip, a heart rate sensor, and a smaller charging case with a capacitive button.

OS updates

Apple announced software upgrades in June at WWDC 2025 and is expected to release them in September. The tech giant introduced iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

The company is also likely to unveil the AirTag 2 and Apple TV 4K.