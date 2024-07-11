Apple Warns Some Indian iPhone Users of Pegasus-like Possible Mercenary Spyware Attack

Apple has notified some iPhone users in India that their device could become a possible target of Pegasus-like mercenary spyware attack.



Apple has sent the notification to users in 98 countries including India.Apple said, "Although it's never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously.""Mercenary spyware attacks, such as those using Pegasus from the NSO Group, are exceptionally rare and vastly more sophisticated than regular cybercriminal activity or consumer malware," the company added.Since 2021, Apple has sent these notifications to users in over 150 countries.In October 2023, the tech giant sent similar warnings to users in several countries including India.In April 2024, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) flagged multiple vulnerabilities in Apple’s operating system for iPhone and iPad, especially in Safari browser.The government’s cybersecurity agency said that flaws in Safari web browser versions before version 17.4.1 iOS and iPadOS versions before version 17.4.1 could allow attackers to “execute arbitrary code” on targeted devices.