Apple Unveils iPhone 17e, M4-Powered iPad Air

Apple has launched the new iPhone 17e in addition to an updated iPad Air powered by M4 chip. With the launch they are improving there durability, and enhyanced performance with incraesed storage options.

The company emphasized that the expanded base storage gives users more room for high-resolution photos, 4K videos, apps, and games, which reduces concerns about running out of space.

Apple mentioned the iPhone 17e pre-orders will open from Wednesday, March 4, with the device becoming available on Wednesday, March 11.

According to Apple, the iPhone 17e is powered by the latest-generation A19 chip, offering enhanced performance for AAA gaming, 4K streaming, and everyday multitasking.

The device features a 48MP Fusion camera system built for next-generation portrait photography. It runs on iOS 26 and supports Apple Intelligence, which the company says is designed to help users create, communicate, and manage daily tasks more efficiently.

In terms of durability, the iPhone 17e features a Ceramic Shield 2 front, which Apple says delivers three times greater scratch resistance than the iPhone 16e. The device also has a sturdy aluminum frame and supports fast charging via USB-C, along with MagSafe compatibility.