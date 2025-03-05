Apple Unveiled New iPad Air With M3 chip

Apple has unveiled the new iPad Air with the M3 chip and Apple Intelligence.

As reported earlier, the newly launched iPad Air will be available in two sizes - 11-inch and 13-inch variants.

Apple said that the iPad Air with the M3 chip is 4x faster than the iPad Air with the M1 chip. The iPad Air features an 8-core CPU and a 9-core GPU, offering better improvements over the M1 iPad Air.

The iPad Air with the M3 chip supports Apple Intelligence, enabling users to explore AI features including Image Playgrounds, Genmoji, and also writing tools.

The newly launched iPad features a 12MP wide camera and supports 4K video. It also comes with a landscape 12MP Center Stage camera. Both the variants offer 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

The 11-inch iPad Air starts from Rs 59,900, and the 13-inch iPad Air starts from Rs 79,900. It is available in four colours - Space Grey, Blue, Purple, and Starlight.