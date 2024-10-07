Apple To Unveil MacBook Pros, iPad Mini on November 1: Report

Apple is set to unveil more products including MacBook Pros and an iPad next month, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In the Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that Apple is planning to unveil MacBook Pros with M4 chip, Mac mini with M4 chip, iMac and iPad mini on November 1.The tech giant will unveil an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip, Premium MacBook Pros - 14-inch and 16-inch versions - with M4 Chips, revamped Mac mini in M4 and M4 Pro chips, refreshed iMac with M4 chip and iPad mini.Apart from the November release, Apple will launch more products in early 2025 which includes two MacBook Air models with M4 chip, iPhone SE 4, two iPad Air models, Magic keyboards for iPad Air and an updated AirTag.But all eyes will be on the iOS 18.1 which is set to come with Apple Intelligence on October 28. Apple will not roll out all the AI features this month. The features that are set to come with the upcoming update are writing tools, unwanted object removal tool, web page summarisation and new look for Siri.