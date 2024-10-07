Apple To Roll Out iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence on October 28: Report

Apple is planning to roll out the iOS 18.1 to its users later this month, according to a report.



The iOS 18.1 is set to come with much awaited Apple Intelligence this month. The AI features that will be introduced with the software update will be writing tools, unwanted object removal tool, web page summarisation and new look for Siri.



In the Power On Newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to introduce iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence on October 28 which means iPhone 16 series buyers have to wait till this month end for AI features. Apple is taking its time with the rollout to ensure that major bugs are eliminated, as per the report.



Gurman stated that with ChatGPT integration and support for Genmoji custom emoji will be added in the iOS 18.2 software update. The iOS 18.4, which is set to be rolled out in March, 2025, will include upgrades to the Siri.