Apple to Roll Out iOS 18 Today; Check out Features and Compatible iPhones

Apple will roll out the iPhones next major software update iOS 18 today and it will be available for download starting around 10:30 PM IST.



The iOS 18 was announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June and is set to bring a host of new features. However, Apple Intelligence will not come with today’s update but it will be rolled out with 18.1 update.



iOS 18 Features



Home Screen: Now you can customize your homescreen with the new iOS 18. You can place your icons wherever you like. When in dark mode, the tone of the app icons will turn darker and also you can tint the colour of the icons. The iOS will suggest a tint colour which will compliment with the wallpaper or else you can select the colour of the tint.

Control Centre: The Control Centre has a makeover this time. now, you will be able to see multiple new control screens with a swipe. You can now add controls from supported third-party apps into the Control Centre. The iOS 18 will let you replace the icons at the bottom of the Lock Screen, Flashlight and Camera, with the options available in the controls gallery or else you can remove them entirely.

Privacy: The iOS 18 will let users to lock app with authentication and also hide them. When they are locked or hidden, messages or emails are hidden from search, notifications and other places.



Messages: Tapbacks are redesigned and you can react with emoji or sticker. Now you can schedule your message to send later and also you can express your tone with Text Formatting, bold, italicize, underline and strikethrough any text. With all new Text effects, you can amplify any letter, word, phrase or emoji with animated appearances. iOS 18 will let you send messages via satellite.

Mail: Emails will be automatically sorted into categories to help prioritize messages.



Game Mode: Game mode will minimize background activity to sustain highest frame rates.



Photos: The Photos app is redesigned in iOS 18. The app been unified into a single view, with a photo grid at the top of your library organized by theme below. Now you can use months and years views to jump back to specific dates and also you can hide screenshots. With the new Collections' in the photos app, you can browse based on topics.

Indian languages: iOS 18 will bring many features to its users, but few features will be specifically for Indian users. A notable feature is the support for numerals in 12 Indian languages. With iOS 18, users can personalise their contact posters and lock screens with numerals from languages including Arabic, Arabic Indic, Bangla, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Meitei, Odia, Ol Chiki and Telugu.

Record calls: The upcoming update will allow the user to record and transcribe phone calls, it will let the other user know that the call is being recorded.



Here are the iOS 18 Compatible devices:



iPhone 15



iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE

(2nd generation or later)