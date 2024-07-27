Apple To Manufacture iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max in India: Report

In a groundbreaking move, Tech giant Apple will manufacture the Pro models of the iPhone 16 series through its partner Foxconn in India, according to MoneyControl report.



As per the report, Apple will manufacture iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models in India so that the "India-assembled iPhone 16 Pro models" are available in the country after the launch.Foxconn will start the 'new product introduction' process for the Pro Models of the iPhone 16 series at its facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The mass production will commence once the product is launched. This will be the first time that 'Pro' models will be manufactured in India.Foxconn will receive first preference to manufacture the iPhones due to its "deep integration within Apple's supply chain." This move will bolster Apple's manufacturing presence in India.Apple manufactured its first iPhone in India in 2017 which was iPhone SE. Later, they went on to assemble iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 in the country but several months after the launch. It changed with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as it was manufactured and was available in India from day one.