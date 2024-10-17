Apple to Launch Truecaller-like Caller ID For Businesses Next Year

Apple is set to bring a caller ID feature for business next year, called the Business Caller ID.

This feature will let the businesses display their names and logo on the call screen of the customers they are trying to connect.

In a blog post, Apple wrote, "Next year, businesses will also be able to register for Business Caller ID. Their name, logo, and department appear on the inbound call screen when they contact customers, helping to distinguish verified businesses from spam callers and other unwanted outreach."

“We designed Business Connect to empower businesses to present the best, most accurate information to Apple users. With today’s updates, we’re helping even more businesses reach customers, build trust, and grow,” said David Dorn, Apple’s senior director of Internet Software and Services Product.



Businesses with a physical location or without a physical location as well as who operate online can register for this feature.



Businesses can display their brand in the Mail and Phone apps. "With Branded Mail, businesses can display their brand name and logo in emails to customers, so their emails stand out in the Mail app and are more easily recognisable," read the Blog.