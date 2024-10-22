Apple to Launch iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence Next Week

Apple has confirmed that iOS 18.1 will launch next week alongside a firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2.



iOS 18.1 is a much awaited software update as it comes with Apple Intelligence. The AI features that will be coming in the upcoming update are writing tools, cleanup feature, notification summaries, a new look for Siri, article summarisation and more.





Apple did not mention the date of the launch but according to Bloomberg, iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence is set to be launched on October 28.

iOS 18.1 will also bring some non-AI features to the iPhone. Apple is set to bring changes to the control center, upgrades to call recording and transcription as well as iPhone mirroring. For the first time, the company is planning to open up the iPhone's NFC chip to third-party developers.





Apple Intelligence will be only available for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apart from the software update, Apple will also unveil the new hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 including clinical-grade hearing aid, a hearing test and robust hearing protection.