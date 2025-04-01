Apple To Host Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 From June 9

Apple announced that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 9 to 13.

The WWDC 2025 will be an online event and it will available for all developers free of cost.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19, iPadOS 19, tvOS 19, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3 at the event. The event will be available on the Apple Developer app, Apple website, and YouTube.

Although the WWDC 2025 is an online event, Apple will host an in-person experience on June 9 for select developers and students “that will provide developers with the opportunity to watch the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union at Apple Park, meet with Apple experts one-on-one and in group labs, and take part in special activities.”

Apple will support the next generation of developers through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programs that seek to uplift the next generation of entrepreneurs, coders, and designers. On March 27, this year’s applicants will be notified of their status, and winners will be eligible to apply for the special event at Apple Park. In addition, 50 Distinguished Winners, who are recognised for outstanding submissions, will be invited to Cupertino, California, for a three-day experience, said the tech giant.

Apple said that it will share additional information on the WWDC 2025 event through the Apple Developer app and WWDC25 website.