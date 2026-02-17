Apple to Hold Product Launch on March 4, May Unveil New MacBooks

Apple said on Monday it is holding a product launch on March 4, with the company preparing to announce several new devices in the coming weeks.

The iPhone maker invited media to gatherings in New York, Shanghai and London, saying it is holding an in-person “experience.” The invitation implies a more low-key showcase than the typical launches held at the company’s campus in Cupertino, California.

The invitation doesn’t specify whether a keynote will be streamed online, as has been typical since 2020 when Apple had to adjust its event strategy due to Covid.

Apple has been planning to release several new products in the first half of 2026, including new MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, a low-cost MacBook in several colors and new iPad models, Bloomberg News has reported. Apple is also soon planning to release an iPhone 17e, an update to its mid-tier smartphone.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that Apple has been preparing a launch during the first week of March.