iOS 19 Coming at WWDC 2025: Which Devices Will Be Left Out?
Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 19 at the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 9
Apple announced that it will host Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 from June 9 to 13 and it is expected to unveil the next major software update for iPhones and iPads at the event.
The upcoming iOS 19 is said to bring some significant updates for iPhones, but may bring bad news for certain iPhone users, as it some iPhone models would not be supporting iOS 19.
iOS 19 will not be available on iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, reported MacRumors citing a private account on X that accurately provided information on device compatibility in the past.
The iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max comes with A12 Bionic chip and the iOS 19 is said to discontinue support for that chip, said the report.
Although the iPhones above XR model may support iOS 19 but the advanced features will be available on newer iPhones like the Apple Intelligence which runs on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models.
List of compatible devices
iPhone 16e
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story