iOS 19 Coming at WWDC 2025: Which Devices Will Be Left Out?

Apple announced that it will host Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 from June 9 to 13 and it is expected to unveil the next major software update for iPhones and iPads at the event.

The upcoming iOS 19 is said to bring some significant updates for iPhones, but may bring bad news for certain iPhone users, as it some iPhone models would not be supporting iOS 19.

iOS 19 will not be available on iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, reported MacRumors citing a private account on X that accurately provided information on device compatibility in the past.

The iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max comes with A12 Bionic chip and the iOS 19 is said to discontinue support for that chip, said the report.

Although the iPhones above XR model may support iOS 19 but the advanced features will be available on newer iPhones like the Apple Intelligence which runs on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models.

List of compatible devices

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

‌iPhone 16‌ Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max

iPhone 15

‌iPhone 15‌ Plus

‌iPhone 15‌ Pro

‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ 14

‌iPhone‌ 14 Plus

‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro

‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ 13

‌iPhone‌ 13 mini

‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro

‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ 12

iPhone 12 mini

‌iPhone‌ 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ 11

‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

‌iPhone‌ SE (2nd generation or later)