Hyderabad: As the launch of iPhone 16 series is 5 months away but the rumors and leaks regarding the iPhones keeps coming and the latest rumour is about the colours of the upcoming iPhone 16 series.



According to a report by MacRumors, these are the rumoured colours for the four iPhone 16 models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus:

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with 6.1 inch and 6.7-inch display respectively. As per the report, Apple may add two more colours to one of the standard models iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus came in five colours.

Image Source: MacRumors

Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, Black, White and Purple are the rumoured colours for the standard model.

