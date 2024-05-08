Apple iPhone 16 Colour Options
Hyderabad: As the launch of iPhone 16 series is 5 months away but the rumors and leaks regarding the iPhones keeps coming and the latest rumour is about the colours of the upcoming iPhone 16 series.
According to a report by MacRumors, these are the rumoured colours for the four iPhone 16 models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus:
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with 6.1 inch and 6.7-inch display respectively. As per the report, Apple may add two more colours to one of the standard models iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus came in five colours.
Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, Black, White and Purple are the rumoured colours for the standard model.
iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max:
Apple usually has 4 colours for its pro models and for the iPhone 15 pro models it had introduced Titanium chassis which came in four colours: Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Black Titanium.
According to the report, Apple may drop the blue Titanium and may add rose Titanium colour. The existing black Titanium will be replaced with 'space black' colour. Natural Titanium colour may be retained but with more of a gray tint to it. Meanwhile, White Titanium will look like a 'silver white' color, which is said to be similar to the silver version of the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple had given the gold colour in the earlier iPhones. It was available through iPhone 5s to 14 pro models except the 15 pro models. We may see the upcoming Rose Titanium with golden shade.
iPhone 16 models rumoured colours: Natural Titanium, Rose Titanium, White Titanium, Space Black Titanium.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
