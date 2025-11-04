Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.1 With New Liquid Glass Options

Apple has rolled out iOS 26.1, the first major update to iOS 26.

The new update introduces a transparency toggle for Liquid Glass, allowing users to tone down the glassy design of tabs and buttons.

Users can now choose between two Liquid Glass options: Clear and Tinted. Clear retains the current transparent look, while Tinted adds more opacity and contrast.

iOS 26.1 also brings several enhancements, including a new swipe gesture in the Apple Music MiniPlayer to skip to the next or previous track, Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay, new Camera setting to enable or disable the Lock Screen swipe-to-open Camera feature, Improved FaceTime audio quality under low-bandwidth conditions and more performance and stability improvements.

Apple has also released iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, watchOS 26.1, visionOS 26.1, and tvOS 26.1 alongside the update.