Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.4 With New Apple Intelligence Features

Apple has released the iOS 18.4 software update for iPhone and iPhone with new Apple Intelligence features.

With the iOS 18.4 update, Apple has expanded Apple Intelligence to new languages including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, along with localised English for Singapore and India.

Apple has added an Apple Intelligence Priority Notifications feature which shows the most important notifications first. The The Priority Notifications feature is disabled by default but can be turned on by following these steps: Settings>Notifications>Prioritize Notifications. This feature can be set up on a per-app basis.

Apple has also added a Visual Intelligence feature to iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, which is already available in iPhone 16 models. The Visual Intelligence feature can be accessed in iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max through the Action Button as it does not have a dedicated camera control button.

The iOS 18.4 adds a new Sketch style to the Image Playground. It has also added new options to filter the library by images in the Photos app.

Users can update their iPhones to iOS 18.4 by going to Settings>General>Software Update>Download and Install. After updating the device, the user can enable Apple Intelligence by going to Settings and tap on Apple Intelligence & Siri option.

