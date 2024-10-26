Apple Reportedly Tests Blood-Sugar App For Preventing Diabetes

Apple reportedly tested an app to help people with prediabetes to make changes in lifestyle as well as food intake.



According to a Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant tested it on its selected employees earlier this year. Apple is not planning to release the app but it may integrate the technology into health products in future which includes a noninvasive glucose tracker that has been developing for more than a decade, as per the report.

The Bloomberg report, citing anonymous sources, stated that the Apple employees were required to validate that they were prediabetic with a blood test. The blood sugar was monitored through various devices available on the market and were logged in response to what food they were eating.



To get the health features ready for the public, Apple uses employee studies and it includes hearing aid and sleep apnea detection features for AirPods and Apple Watch. The company has many labs on its campus for testing health features.

Prediabetes is a condition that occurs when blood sugar level is higher than normal and can develop to type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes can be reversed through proper diet and exercise whereas there is no cure for diabetes.



Apple's current health app lacks meals logging feature and it may integrate third-party glucose tracking. The tech giant has spent 15 years on non-invasive checker, which is its most ambitious project.