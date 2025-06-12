Apple Releases Haptic Trailer For F1 The Movie For iPhone Users
Users with iPhones running iOS 18.4 or later can watch the haptic trailer on the Apple TV+ app, now enhanced with immersive vibrations powered by the iPhone’s Taptic Engine
Apple has released a new haptic trailer for F1 The Movie, which can be experienced exclusively on an iPhone.
Users with iPhones running iOS 18.4 or later can watch the haptic trailer on the Apple TV+ app, now enhanced with vibrations powered by the iPhone’s Taptic Engine. You can feel moments like the rev of the engine, the click of a seatbelt, or even a bouncing ball.
To watch and experience it, simply update your iPhone to iOS 18.4 and search for the F1 trailer in the Apple TV+ app. Tap on the video to enjoy the new haptic trailer.
F1: The Movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver who returns to the track to mentor a rookie. The film also features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies.
Made on a budget of $300 million, the movie is set to release in theatres on June 27. After its theatrical run, it will be available on Apple TV+.
